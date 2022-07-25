Golden Chick Employees Become Franchisees in Houston

Texas-based chicken concept Golden Chick announced that two of its beloved corporate employees, Sebastian Burton and Britney Golston, are growing within the brand and have become new franchisees in the Houston area. The pair now co-own and operate Golden Chick’s S. Post Oak restaurant in Houston, located at 13600 S Post Oak Road in southwest Houston.

No strangers to the restaurant business, Burton and Golston were previously overseeing corporate operations for the brand for several years, specifically in the Houston area. The duo has a deep knowledge around how to run a fast-casual restaurant and built strong relationships in the city. Burton is also a co-owner of the Golden Chick location on Spears Road, as well.

“Britney and Sebastian are ideal examples of the culture of excellence Golden Chick fosters and we are thrilled to see them grow into the franchisee role in Houston,” says Mark Parmerlee, president and chairman of Golden Chick. “They both have worked hard to support our restaurants within the area and with them behind the wheel of their own restaurant, I have the utmost faith that these two will be a driving force behind Houston’s sales.”

Golden Chick recently increased its presence in the Houston market with a new opening on N Houston Rosslyn Road, bringing its restaurant count in the area to 10. Burton and Golston are entering the Golden Chick franchise community at a prime time during significant growth and progress. The duo are strong proponents of the idea that it is truly “never too late to learn something new,” a practice they have made clear in their business endeavors with their venture into positions as co-owners.

The S Post Oak Road location is one of over 210 Golden Chick restaurants across four U.S. states and the brand has continued plans for growth throughout 2022 and the foreseeable future.

Burton and Golston’s Golden Chick location will serve customer favorites and new menu additions like the bold and zesty Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich and the revamped Big & Golden sandwich.