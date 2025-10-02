Pickle fans, your patience has finally paid off! Golden Chick, the Texas-born chicken brand known for its Original Golden Tenders, is rewriting the flavor playbook this fall with a bold, tangy newcomer and the triumphant return of a fan favorite.

Beginning today, guests can dive into the all-new Spicy Pickle flavor, a fiery twist on the tangy dill pickle craze, alongside Lemon Pepper, the zesty sensation that caused a flavor frenzy during its 2024 run. And, for the first time, Golden Chick’s craveable seasonings aren’t just for wings. Guests can now dust these bold blends over the brand’s hand-breaded Original Golden Tenders, unlocking a whole new way to customize their order.

“This wing season is all about giving our fans exactly what they’ve been craving,” said Howard Terry, chief marketing officer at Golden Chick. “Spicy Pickle brings something new to the table. It’s unexpected and just as addictive as Lemon Pepper, which our fans have been vocal about bringing back. By expanding our flavor lineup to include tenders, we’re doubling down on customization and giving our guests more ways to play with flavor.”

The lineup of crave-worthy seasonings now includes:

Spicy Pickle – tangy dill with a spicy kick, the ultimate mash-up of cool and heat.

– tangy dill with a spicy kick, the ultimate mash-up of cool and heat. Lemon Pepper – bright, citrusy zest with a savory edge, back by popular demand.

– bright, citrusy zest with a savory edge, back by popular demand. Famous “Wicked Wings” – Golden Chick’s signature spicy Lotta Zing seasoning and wings are a forever fan favorite.

Fans can mix, match and layer flavors, whether they’re grabbing wings for a tailgate, tenders for a family dinner, or both for a crowd-pleasing combo.

Golden Chick is also spotlighting Wing Wednesday and Wing Weekends, offering 24 wings for just $19.99 with four fresh-baked Yeast rolls. Guests can also enjoy tenders in 3, 4 or 6-piece orders, wings in 6 or 9-piece packs, or add-on sets of three wings for only $2.99. Any order can be upgraded to a Combo Meal with a Southern-style side, roll and 30-ounce drink.

The limited-time lineup is available now through Jan. 4 at all Golden Chick restaurants.