Golden Chick Implements Refresh Program

To provide a contemporary and elevated experience for customers and to support franchisors simultaneously, Golden Chick has created a refresh program that is being implemented across the board. Throughout development of the program, the Golden Chick executive and development teams focused on introducing an impactful program, but also one that included flexibility to the operators. The result was a program with one of the lowest costs in the industry. Through the interior and exterior changes, guests will be drawn in and immersed in bright blues and yellows, large-scale murals, antique copper ceiling tiles and digital features on the new four monitor “media wall.”

While appealing to the customers eye, the true value of the program is to operators, who alone may not have been able to implement these changes. Contrasting other brands who require operators to buy into an expensive, lengthy program, Golden Chick created a franchisee-friendly approach to updating restaurants.

“Our team’s mission to create a dramatic yet cost-effective refresh strategy has been in the works for some time,” says Mike Jensen, Golden Chick’s Senior VP of Operations. “We worked meticulously, and tested repeatedly, to find the right balance of ease of implementation, “wow factor” and modernization with a price that is affordable for operators. We’ve seen incredible transformations from the franchisees that have hopped on board and are thrilled to see other locations’ before-and-after images.”

More than one-third of the existing locations have already undergone the brand refresh, with the rest of the locations slated to follow suit throughout the next two years. A perfect example of the before-and-after transformation with the refresh is the Sherwood Road restaurant in San Angelo, TX. While the brand sought to keep their iconic gold peaks, they chose to remove the heavy golden mansards and add gold window awnings to the exterior design. Inside are colorful murals, recessed can lighting and wall tiles near the upgraded POS station equipped with magnetic backboard panels and a digital menu board in the center. Also new to the design are the refrigerated display cases, granite countertops, blue industrial pendant lights, and new booths with bar-stool-style booth seating.