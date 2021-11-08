Golden Chick to Keep Boneless Wings Until End of 2021

Golden Chick announced that the new Boneless Wings will stay on the menu through the end of 2021 as a direct result of incredible customer feedback and corresponding sales numbers.

Now, customers won’t have to say “goodbye” to the company’s best-selling Limited Time Offer (LTO) available in Classic Buffalo, Korean BBQ and Garlic Parmesan come November 8. Boneless Wings are available in-store, drive-thru, and from third-party delivery services.

”This is a first in our 45-year history,” says Golden Chick President and Chairman, Mark Parmerlee. “To show our gratitude to our loyal customers for their support of our new Boneless Wings, we are excited to break that decades-long streak.”

The Boneless Wings are available in six, 10 and 24 entree or combo options, including:

Six Boneless Wings for $6.49; Six Boneless Wings Combo for $8.49

10 Boneless Wings for $9.79; 10 Boneless Wings Combo for $11.99

24 Boneless Wings “Family Pak” comes with four fresh baked rolls and four dipping sauces for $22.99

Option to add three Boneless Wings to any order for $2.49

All combos come with the choice of one side, a fresh-baked roll and dipping sauce.