Golden Chick Launches Partnership with NHL's Dallas Stars

Golden Chick, the Texas-based fast-casual restaurant, is kicking off 2023 with a slapshot of a partnership and has launched a season worth of on-ice activities with the Dallas Stars and its American Hockey League affiliate, Texas Stars.

Beginning this month and during select games throughout the remaining season, Golden Chick will be giving away prize packages including signed merchandise and Golden Chick gift cards during intermissions between game periods. Participating fans will get their chance to shoot three pucks on Golden Chick mascot, Clucky, in goal. Prizes range from a $50 to a $200 Golden Chick gift card - all participants receive a Stars Prize Pak as well!

"We're excited to announce our partnership with Texas-based Golden Chick," says Dallas Stars President and Chief Executive Officer Brad Alberts. "Not only will this partnership enhance our in-game experiences for our NHL and AHL clubs for the remainder of the season, but it’ll also expand our reach across the great state of Texas."

Beginning January 23, regional Golden Chick locations will also be featuring a unique offering, The Goal-den Tender Combo. The meal will include three iconic Golden Chick tenders, side of gravy or sauce, a choice of side, a homemade baked yeast roll and a souvenir Dallas Stars cup for $8.99. The souvenir cup features images of captain Jamie Benn, Joe Pavelski, Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz and is the quintessential Victory Green color. Markets participating in the Goal-den Tender Combo are Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, Waco, Wichita Falls, Abilene, Sherman, Tyler and Texarkana. A complete listing of participating locations can be found on the Golden Chick website.

“As a Texas-based restaurant, it’s imperative that we ALWAYS support our local communities. The Dallas Stars are a first-rate organization and have an incredible reputation for inviting fans into games and making them feel like they’re a part of the family,” says Howard Terry, chief marketing officer of Golden Chick. “We are thrilled to be able to partner with them for the 2023 season and provide entertainment to the loyal Stars fans across Texas.”