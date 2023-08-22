Golden Chick Launches Systemwide Fundraiser for Teachers

Golden Chick, known for its Original Golden Tenders, hand-breaded chicken and Southern staples, is heading into back-to-school season this fall with a focus on the sweeter things in life. To give back to the teachers in all 216 of its local communities, the regional brand will be donating $.50 from each sale of its State Fair Mini Funnel Cakes to support fundraising projects through DonorsChoose. The promotion will run now through Oct. 29.

The proceeds garnered from the campaign will be used to support the communities its restaurants, franchisees and loyal customers call home. The funds dispersed at the end of the campaign throughout each Golden Chick restaurant will support projects posted directly by local schools and teachers, funding classroom supplies and larger pieces of classroom equipment like desks and chairs, as well as athletic equipment and field trip passes.

“This is the first time we’ve engaged all of our individual restaurants and franchise partners to partake in an initiative like this and we are proud to support the dedicated educators in our local communities,” says Howard Terry, Golden Chick’s chief marketing officer. “Through the platform, our team is able to connect with teachers at a hyper-local level, enabling us to give back to these schools and form lasting relationships.”

This level of philanthropic involvement has been a culmination of several years of work in order to align on and implement a system-wide campaign across each of the brand’s 216 locations. With Golden Chick’s steady growth and expansion over the past several years - including consistent menu innovation, increased national rankings and award-winning promotions - the timing felt ideal to add another layer of ingenuity to the brand.

Golden Chick CEO Mark Parmerlee adds, “Golden Chick has always been proud of being a hyper-local brand that has supported our communities and our schools around each restaurant. This Fall’s charity partnership is a wonderful example of our heritage of giving back.”

To entice those with a savory side as well, the brand will be bringing back its beloved Wicked Wings for the fall, perfect timing for tailgate and football season, at limited-time pricing. Guests are welcome to stop by any of their local Golden Chicks starting today to try one of its Mini Funnel Cakes, and to learn more about the schools their purchase will benefit.