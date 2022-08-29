Golden Chick Launches Wicked Wings Nationwide

Golden Chick is now extending its exceptionally delicious Wicked Wings across its 210 restaurants. The bone-in wings will be available in both spicy and regular varieties, arriving just in time to give wing lovers an exciting and shareable tailgate staple. The new menu item has been a highly successful regional offering in the past, but this is the first time the product has been available chainwide. Golden Chick is also launching unbeatable limited-time pricing from now until October 30.

The Texas-based concept is making its Wicked Wings even better, by amping up the flavor and the size. The new Wicked Wings will be even larger than the original. The bone-in wings will be marinated in-house, hand-breaded and cooked to order, to ensure each bite has Golden Chick’s signature crispiness. Customers can choose a spicy version of the Wicked Wings, seasoned with Golden Chick’s signature Lotta Zing Spice, or opt for the regular variation, highlighting the crispy breading and fresh taste of the chicken wing itself. The brand’s decision to extend the offering across the board is the perfect example of a multi-departmental effort. “Our purchasing team secured an outstanding price, our operations and training teams overhauled the prep and serving procedures, and our marketing team prepared a full complement of outstanding support to ensure our guests learn about Wicked Wings,” said Mark Parmerlee, president and chairman of Golden Chick.

Parmerlee adds, “2022 has been a year of tremendous growth for our brand, not only in terms of sales and restaurant market expansion. A major part of that success is our strategy of innovation and quality value offerings to ensure our customers have a variety of choices.”

Golden Chick’s Wicked Wings are not only massive in flavor but in savings as well. From now until October 30, guests can order six wings and a roll for $6.99, or get a combo that includes a side and a 30-ounce drink for $8.99. Golden Chick customers can redeem an app-only offer to receive $5 off their order of a 24-piece Wicked Wing special, paired with four Yeast rolls, on Wing Wednesdays and Wing Weekends (Saturdays and Sundays).

Menu innovation has been at the forefront of the restaurant’s mission in 2022 as the brand continues its growth across the U.S. After the chicken concept’s success with the launch of other classically reimagined, and newly developed menu items this past year, Golden Chick’s Wicked Wings are an exciting and contemporary take on an American staple.