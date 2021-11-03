Golden Chick Makes Key Leadership Moves

Golden Chick, the Texas-based fast-casual chicken franchise, announces the promotion of Julie Burt to district director and the hiring of Nayely Casillas to certified field trainer and Lindsey Orenstein to brand marketing director. Burt, Casillas and Orenstein will all assist in supporting the brand mission and helping the 209 existing franchise locations expand.

“We are thrilled to bring aboard new team members and promote from within to put their expertise and knowledge to use for the continued expansion of the Golden Chick brand,” says Mark Parmerlee, President and Chairman of Golden Chick. “Our new female leadership executives will be integral contributors for the company from training for planned new restaurant openings, expanding our digital and social marketing efforts, and providing operational and training leadership to franchise operators.”

About Lindsey Orenstein:

The brand is thrilled to welcome its new brand marketing director, Lindsey Orenstein. Orenstein will oversee all digital, social and public relations initiatives for the Golden Chick brand. Additionally, she will lead efforts to launch Golden Chick’s first customer loyalty program. She joins Golden Chick with over seven years of experience in previous roles as national marketing coordinator for Pizza Inn and marketing manager and customer experience manager of Interstate Batteries.

About Julie Burt:

Julie Burt was promoted to district director of Golden Chick after working for five years with the brand. Burt joined the team in 2016 as a corporate trainer and has been consistently working her way up the ranks, with a recent promotion to manager of field training in 2020. Burt joined Golden Chick with more than 20 years of experience in the fast-casual restaurant industry. She spent 20 years working at Wendy’s, holding positions spanning from cashier to training store manager.

About Nayely Casillas:

Golden Chick also brings aboard Nayely Casillas as a certified field trainer. Casillas worked within the restaurant industry with Grandy’s Restaurants and brings years of experience helping train restaurant team members and ensuring they are set for success. Casillas will be working closely with franchise owners, operators and staff members on the training team. She will be instrumental in the success of the over 25 new restaurants planned to open in 2022.