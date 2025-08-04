Golden Chick, the rapidly expanding Texas-based chicken brand, is turning up the flavor on its beloved hand-breaded Golden Tenders by spotlighting a not-so-well-kept secret: Spicy Golden Tenders are here to stay and ready to sizzle.

For years, loyal Golden Chick fans have been “in the know,” asking for their tenders with a kick. Now, all 240+ locations and counting are serving tenders with an even more concentrated coating of Golden Chick’s proprietary Lotta Zing seasoning, known for its savory and spicy punch, packing bold flavor into every bite. Whether paired with cool ranch or creamy country gravy, Spicy Golden Tenders bring a craveable balance of heat and comfort to the table.

“Our Golden Tenders have always been our best-sellers, and over the years, we’ve seen more and more guests request them with a little extra heat,” said Howard Terry, chief marketing officer of Golden Chick. “Our latest campaign is focused on broadening awareness for our Lotta Zing seasoning, which takes our tenders to a whole new, spicier level. What began as an insider favorite has earned its rightful place in the spotlight.”

The best part? You can “Zing” just about anything. From crispy fresh fries and golden fried okra to creamy mashed potatoes, guests can ask for a complimentary Lotta Zing seasoning packet or even purchase a shaker bottle to take home. For guests who want a dippable version, there is also Lotta Zing Sauce available with any tender combo.

Spicy Golden Tenders are available in 3, 4 or 6-piece orders, either à la carte or as a combo with a Southern-style side, fresh-baked yeast roll, and a 30-ounce drink. For those looking to feed a larger group, Golden Chick is also shining a spotlight on its Lucky 13 Meal, a fan-favorite family bundle featuring 13 Golden Tenders (yes, you can get them spicy—just ask!) and four signature Yeast rolls for just $19.99.