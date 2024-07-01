Golden Chick is ringing in its 100th restaurant opening in Dallas-Fort Worth, with its newest location in Fort Worth. Found on the corner of N Blue Mound Road and Watauga Smithfield Road, this is the brand’s lucky number eight for restaurant openings this year. The Fort Worth location will be owned and operated by Keaton Mata, who is a first-time franchisee, but no stranger to the Golden Chick brand.

To create buzz within the DFW community, on Thursday, June 27 Golden Chick will host a dine-in drawing to win an RTIC cooler, one of five $100 gift cards or an exclusive Dr. Pepper-branded BMX mountain bike and the first 100 customers will receive a free Golden Chick t-shirt.

“This is an incredible milestone, not just for our executive team, but for the brand as a whole. 100 locations within one market, no matter how massive it is, is no small feat and I thank every one of our team members, executives, franchisees and vendor partners who helped accomplish this achievement,” said Mark Parmerlee, CEO of Golden Chick.

The Mata family, including Keaton, his brother, Preston, and their father, have an extensive history with the brand. Keaton was heavily involved in the success of Golden Chick’s Saginaw restaurant, including assisting with the overall operations. Keaton has held previous roles within the brand as a new store opening trainer, to ensure new restaurants are aligned for success. By working through multiple positions within Golden Chick, Keaton has an in-depth understanding of how to successfully run a restaurant and how to connect with the community.

“It is an honor to be able to celebrate our newest Golden Chick franchisee in tandem with our 100th DFW opening,” adds Parmerlee. “We have seen first-hand through previous restaurants and his work as a new opening trainer that Keaton possesses drive and hunger. We are thrilled to see him lead his own restaurant and impart a fresh perspective, which will undoubtedly help advance our overarching brand goals.”

After a remarkable 10% overall store growth last year, Golden Chick is dedicated to its expansion plans, both in cities with active thriving restaurants and in new trade areas. With its headquarters in Richardson, the newest opening is a home win for Golden Chick and showcases its commitment to developing its presence in current markets. As the midyear point approaches, Golden Chick is on track for more impressive growth while continuing to provide delicious offerings and quality experiences.

Guests can also head to Golden Chick’s newest DFW restaurant on June 26 to try its newest addition, Hot Honey Sriracha Sauced & Tossed tenders and wings. Available now through Sept. 1, the new sauce combines the bold flavors of garlic, red chili peppers and honey to create an unforgettable flavor explosion. Golden Chick also announced its first-ever combo meal to combine its Sauced & Tossed Tenders and Wings. The Swe-Heat combo includes three wings and two tenders coated in Hot Honey Sriracha sauce, paired with a pillowy Yeast roll, Southern-style side and 30-ounce beverage.