Golden Chick is welcoming its 107th location to the Dallas-Fort Worth market with an all-new restaurant prototype, giving guests the flexibility to enjoy their favorite chicken restaurant any time of day. Located at 2828 E. Ledbetter Drive, the restaurant is situated perfectly between Interstates 45 and 35 on East Ledbetter Drive at Bonnie View Road, making for a quick and delicious meal for commuters and residents alike. This location is the first ever Golden Chick to be open 24/7.

The new restaurant, which offers both walk-in and drive-thru options for guests to order, features an all-new restaurant design created for picking up Golden Chick’s full menu, including breakfast from 3 a.m. to 10 a.m., anytime while on the go. The new prototype restaurant specifically meets the needs of customers on the go with a new digital drive thru menu, quick pick-up lobby and a kitchen designed to expedite third party orders from DoorDash, UberEats and other services.

Joseph Omobogie, one of Golden Chick’s most senior franchisees and a multi-brand franchisee, is the owner and operator of this location. Since opening his first Golden Chick in Mesquite, Texas in 2006, Omobogie has opened 14 restaurants in the years following. Omobogie is no stranger to the DFW market, as all his Golden Chick restaurants are located within the Metroplex, marking him as a proven DFW restaurateur.

“Joseph is truly one of our biggest franchisee success stories and his growth over the past two decades has been nothing short of inspirational,” said Brian Loescher, president of Golden Chick Franchising. “Our team has had a focus on how we can elevate our locations and create new experiences for our guests when dining with us. Joseph is helping bring that vision of our brand to life with our newest prototype.”

Guests are welcome to stop by the new Golden Chick location starting today to enjoy all of the Golden Chick classics, including iconically crispy Golden Tenders, hand-breaded U.S. farm-raised catfish, fresh baked Yeast rolls, spicy Wicked Wings, hand-breaded fried chicken, seasoned Golden Roast Chicken and the Big & Golden Chicken Sandwich.

While guests can stop by today to try Golden Chick’s tried and true offerings, they can also try the brand’s newest creation: the Pimento Crunchwich Sandwich. Packing in flavor that you can taste and hear, the sandwich pairs Golden Chick’s beloved hand-breaded chicken with creamy pimento cheese spread, crunchy jalapeño crisps and new extra-thick, XL pickles, available now through August 3 a la carte for $5.99 or in a combo with a Southern-style side and 30-ounce drink for $8.99. To bring even more value to guests and an easier way to feed a crowd, Golden Chick launched its Family 4 x 4 x 4 Deal, including four-pieces of Golden Chick’s famous bone-in chicken, with a choice of fried, roasted or mix, four Golden Tenders, original or spicy, four fresh-baked Yeast rolls and a choice of a sauce or gravy for only $17.99.

WHEN: Thursday, June 5

WHERE: 2828 E Ledbetter Drive Ste. 223 Dallas, TX