Golden Chick Raises Funds for National Breast Cancer Foundation

Golden Chick is honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month by partnering with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. (NCBF) this October. The restaurant franchise known for its original and fan-favorite menu items will be donating $.50 for every Boneless Wing Combo meal sold during the month.

Available in Classic Buffalo, Korean BBQ and Garlic Parmesan, Golden Chick’s Boneless Wings are a new offering that customers have been latching onto and now, their wing purchases can make a significant difference. The promotion begins on Saturday, Oct. 1, and in addition to the donation, the brand will also showcase the foundation’s logo predominantly on employee attire.

“With breast cancer being the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in women within the United States, we are proud to bring awareness to the disease and highlight foundations that are making a difference this month,” says Jim Stevens, president of Golden Chick. “We can all make an impact, and we are honored to continue our support and partnership with NCBF again this year.”

Golden Chick previously partnered with NBCF in 2020, providing face masks for employees with the foundation emblem on the front. In 2021, Golden Chick opted to prominently feature the NBCF theme, “Helping Women Now” on each crewmember’s uniform shirt.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. (NBCF) provides help and inspires hope to anyone affected by breast cancer through early detection, education, and support services. Although there is currently no cure, NBCF commits to making every woman feel supported and ensure they receive the right care.

Golden Chick’s partnership promotion with NBCF will be available at all locations starting Friday, October 1st. Interested customers can find their nearest Golden Chick location on the website. The new Boneless Wings are available in 6, 10, and 24 entree or combo options.