Texas-based Golden Chick has unveiled its latest menu innovation: the Loaded Mashed Potato Golden Bowl. With value being at the forefront of diners’ minds, the brand crafted a hearty menu item, including all its fan favorites, priced at $5.99. Available at the brand’s more than 230 locations, the new offering can be purchased now through March 2 and is a deliciously unique way to enjoy fan-favorite Golden Tenders in a completely reimagined way.

This is not the first time Golden Chick fans have seen the Golden Bowl, as the dish was previously a test menu item available at select locations in 2021. Based on very strong test results and consumer and team member feedback, the Golden Bowl recipe was slightly enhanced and now the meal is being offered system-wide as a limited-time offering. The Loaded Mashed Potato Golden Bowl starts with a base of creamy mashed potatoes and country gravy and topped with cheese, crispy bacon and two Golden Tenders cut into bite-size portions. Guests have the option to enjoy their bowl as-is or add an extra kick to it by making it spicy with Golden Chick’s signature Lotta Zing seasoning.

“The Loaded Mashed Potato Golden Bowl is just the first of some exciting and innovative menu introductions in 2025,” said Howard Terry, chief marketing officer of Golden Chick. “We’re pursuing limited-time offerings that really highlight our culinary capabilities outside of what we’re known for so that we’re constantly enticing our guests with something new and exciting. Nowadays, great-tasting food is just the start – there also has to be value to appeal to the public. We don’t play the value menu game that many brands employ. Rather, we offer great food with abundant portions at an attractive price point.”

On its own, the Golden Bowl is just $5.99, but it can also be enjoyed with the addition of a freshly baked Yeast roll and a 30-ounce beverage for an additional $2. Aside from the fact that its portability makes it perfect for on-the-go diners, the product’s price point allows diners to enjoy a complete meal that’s satisfying for well under $10.

Alongside the growth of its menu, Golden Chick has been focused on the expansion of its physical presence. With restaurants located across Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida, the brand has adopted a concentric growth strategy, with sites for expansion in neighboring Southern states. Paired with guest excitement around its new menu items and unique offerings like its juicy, hand-seasoned Golden Roast Chicken, Golden Chick is poised for a historic year.