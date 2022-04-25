Golden Chick Rolls Out Improved Chicken Sandwich Lineup

Golden Chick is taking the Chicken Sandwich Wars to a new level, with two new menu creations this spring. The concept is welcoming an enhanced version of the fan-favorite Big & Golden Chicken Sandwich to the menu starting April 25 at all 210 Golden Chick restaurants.

Taking an already successful menu addition and making it even better, the new Big & Golden sandwich is 20% larger than the previous version, with five ounces of chicken. The all-white meat chicken breast is then hand-breaded and fried, giving it the brands’ iconic crisp similar to that on the Golden Tenders. To ensure that customers are receiving high-quality products, the sandwich is served on an extra-large version of the brand’s well-known fresh-baked Yeast roll with five pickles and signature Lotta Zing Sauce.

“One of Golden Chick’s core values is to always provide quality products to our customers and to do that, we have to consistently evaluate our menu and where we can expand and fine-tune. While we received rave feedback on the first version, we knew that our Big & Golden sandwich could be even bigger and better,” says J. Sullivan, Golden Chick’s executive chef. “By focusing on the customer and their needs, we saw an opportunity to upgrade and truly give them a sandwich worthy of the Golden Chick namesake.”

Additionally, instead of following in the footsteps of other brands that simply offer a “spicy version” of their chicken sandwich, Golden Chick created a Nashville Hot signature seasoned version of the Big & Golden Chicken Sandwich. Again, keeping the customer needs at the forefront of menu innovation, the brand’s version of the trendy flavor uses a proprietary seasoning system instead of spicy oil, which can cover hands, faces and palates. The hand-breaded five-ounce chicken breast is immersed in Nashville Hot dry seasoning as soon as it gets out of the fryer, ensuring that every bite packs a punch. The Nashville Hot option is offered for a limited time only from April 25 through June 19.

The New Big & Golden Sandwich and Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich will be available in all Golden Chick locations for $4.99 as an individual sandwich and as a combo with a Southern-style side and a 30-ounce drink for $7.99.

Howard Terry, Golden Chick CMO adds “We consumer tested these new sandwiches and the results were dramatic. We are excited to add these two new creations to our menu and feel that we have the best chicken sandwich out there.”