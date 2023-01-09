Golden Chick Unveils The Big & Wicked Chicken Sandwich

Golden Chick rings in a fiery start to the new year with the unveiling of its latest and greatest chicken sandwich creation: The Big & Wicked Chicken Sandwich. Starting today, the restaurant is serving this spicy sandwich at its 211 locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Florida. The new limited-time offering will be available in all locations through Feb. 18.

The Big & Wicked Chicken Sandwich combines elements from the brand's newest and customer-favorite menu items, Big & Golden Sandwich and Wicked Wings, to form a deeply flavorful chicken creation. The new offering begins with a hand-breaded all-white meat chicken breast that is fried to golden perfection and then coated in Golden Chick’s spicy Lotta Zing seasoning blend as soon as it gets out of the fryer. It’s then placed upon the brand’s iconic extra-large fresh-baked Yeast roll and topped with Lotta Zing sauce and five pickles, to create a tantalizing sandwich that is sure to leave mouths watering.

“Menu innovation sits at the forefront of our plans for 2023,” says Mark Parmerlee, president and chairman of Golden Chick. “The popularity and rave feedback that has surrounded previous creations like the Big & Golden and Nashville Hot gave us the inspiration to continue adapting and evolving our sandwich offerings. We’re excited to continue to introduce unique and memorable flavor combinations to customers that keep them excited about our brand and coming back for more.”

The Big & Wicked sandwich kicks off a year filled with multiple new menu innovations in the pipeline. “Our innovation strategy has introduced our brand to many new customers in the past several years. In 2022, we had four successful limited-time offering campaigns, each driving double-digit traffic counts as a result,” adds Golden Chick Chief Marketing Officer Howard Terry. “Our latest creation, The Big & Wicked Chicken Sandwich, was consumer tested extensively and we are very optimistic about its success. There’s a lot going on with that sandwich – a fresh-baked bun, hand-breaded chicken breast, five pickles plus our signature Lotta Zing sauce.”