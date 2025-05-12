Golden Chick is bringing all the senses to life this spring with its new Pimento Crunchwich sandwich, packed with flavor you can hear! The Texas-based chicken concept is embracing its Southern roots and pairing its beloved hand-breaded chicken with creamy pimento cheese spread, crunchy jalapeño crisps and new extra-thick, XL pickles. The sense sensation is only available now through August 3 at all of Golden Chick’s over 240 restaurants.

“This is a transformative time for our brand, from expanding to new states and markets to implementing new customer-focused technology and now elevating our offerings to be aligned with current consumer preferences,” said Howard Terry, chief marketing officer of Golden Chick. “While we’ve noted pimento cheese on chicken concept menus lately, we took it a step further and created a way to incorporate that taste experience without compromising the crisp and crunch of fried chicken that our guests love.”

To ensure its new offerings align with guests’ cravings, Golden Chick enlisted help from culinary consultants, The Culinary Edge. Well-known in the quick-service food industry, the team partnered with Golden Chick to use research, trends and their expertise to craft new offerings that are intentional – and not just something to add to a menu. “We partnered with The Culinary Edge to first understand our business, and then to develop a line of innovative products that fit with our brand and our guest’s food cravings,” adds Terry. “The Culinary Edge generates some of the coolest menu items in the industry.” The Pimento Crunchwich is the first market entry from this unique partnership.

“The Pimento Crunchwich is a perfect example of delivering more juice for less squeeze,” said Graham Humphreys, CEO of The Culinary Edge. “We built on a proven flavor profile and made it uniquely Golden Chick with maximum flavor, minimum ingredients, and no extra prep. It’s a craveable, low-lift innovation that proves you don’t have to overcomplicate to stand out.”

Always looking for a way to incorporate fresh ideas into its offerings, Golden Chick is not new to menu innovation. The brand annually tests and ads new sandwiches, wings and new chicken and side creations to its menu, in an effort to give guests new and exciting ways shake up their Golden Chick order or to entice guests in new markets to head in.



“Our goal was to elevate a familiar Southern staple in a way that felt bold and brand-right for Golden Chick,” added Leigh Loper, Associate Culinary Director at The Culinary Edge. “The addition of crunchy jalapeños brings texture and heat, and by using off-the-shelf, high-impact SKUs, the build stays simple for team members while delivering big on flavor for guests.”

The Pimento Crunchwich sandwich is available now a la carte for $5.99 or in a combo with a Southern-style side and 30-ounce drink for $8.99. But the menu changes don’t stop there! To bring even more value to guests and an easier way to feed a crowd, Golden Chick launched its Family 4 x 4 x 4 Deal. Ready for whoever decides to show up to dinner, the meal includes four-pieces of Golden Chick’s iconic bone-in chicken, with a choice of fried, roasted or mix, four Golden Tenders®, original or spicy, four fresh-baked Yeast rolls and a choice of a sauce or gravy for $17.99.