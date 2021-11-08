Golden Chicken Tests Beyond Chicken Tenders

Golden Chick is back at it again with a new menu option for plant-based eaters! The growing franchise continues its menu innovation with the announcement of its plans to test Beyond Chicken Tenders in select Dallas-Fort Worth locations starting Monday, Nov. 8.

The new Beyond Meat offering is made from plant-based protein, has 14 grams of protein per serving, and no GMOs. Crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, the new plant-based offering is a twist on a classic dish and is made from simple, plant-based ingredients. The combination meal will include four tenders, one fresh side, a 30-ounce drink and a fresh-baked yeast roll for $9.59.

“The food industry is constantly changing and adapting, and we’re excited to now offer a plant-based menu item at Golden Chick,” says J. Sullivan, Golden Chick’s executive chef. “With this new creation, we get to infuse our beloved Golden Chick flavors into an option that may make you view plant-based meat differently.”

Customers can also substitute chicken tenders in their meal or mix and match their order for an additional $.50 per plant-based tender.

“Over the past year we have been planning and researching the best products to create a premium plant-based tender offering,” says Mark Parmerlee, President and Chairman of Golden Chick. “We are excited to expand the appeal of our menu to include customers who prefer plant-based options. Our Beyond Chicken Tenders taste so good they can be enjoyed by chicken lovers and vegetarians alike.”

The test will be available to a select group of DFW area customers beginning November 8, 2021 through January 2, 2022. The test is strategically placed at four locations: Garland Lavon, Irving Regent, Garland/Jupiter, and Ft. Worth/Berry Street. Based on test results, the brand hopes to launch the offering more broadly across the chain in 2022.