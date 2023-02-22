Golden Chick's Lenten Season Specials Return

Golden Chick, the rapidly-growing Richardson-based fast-casual restaurant, has announced the return of its well-loved Lenten specials now through April 16. Along with the reintroduction of the fan-favorite butterfly shrimp, the brand is offering four unique seafood combo meals including a new six-piece butterfly shrimp combo, with unbeatable pricing.

Golden Chick first introduced its Lenten offering of butterfly shrimp in 2020 to accompany its Southern-fried catfish. Unlike its competitors, Golden Chick’s shrimp are coated in a light and crispy panko crust and are notably larger and more satiating than the run-of-the-mill popcorn shrimp seen on other fast-casual menus.

“Being able to deliver on both variety and quality when it comes to our seafood items says a lot about Golden Chick as a whole,” says Mark Parmerlee, president and chairman of Golden Chick. “Having not one, but two different non-chicken-based menu items, along with four different meal combos, gives us an edge that our competitors lack. Plus, these combos are being offered at great price points for all to enjoy.”

Although Golden Chick is known for its chicken creations, the brand also offers Southern-fried catfish year-round as a unique menu mainstay. Golden Chick sources its catfish from U.S. farms and hand-breads the filets in a spiced cornmeal batter before being fried to golden perfection.

“Golden Chick is proud of our ability to innovate and offer our guests something new throughout the year,” says Howard Terry, chief marketing officer of Golden Chick. “Our focus has been and will continue to be on giving our guests unique and memorable experiences while delivering on flavor, convenience and affordability. We are constantly changing and adapting our brand and our menus as we continue to grow within the fast-casual realm.”

Golden Chick is now offering four different seafood combinations featuring its Lenten limited-time offering. Along with its permanent menu combo featuring the Southern-fried catfish, Golden Chick will also have a catfish and shrimp combo, a surf and turf option featuring its iconic Golden Tenders and will now have a six-piece butterfly shrimp combo for the first time ever. Guests are welcome to pair their entrée item with any of Golden Chick’s Southern-style sides, a freshly-baked yeast roll and a 30-ounce drink.