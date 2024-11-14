Golden Krust – the premier Jamaican fast-casual restaurant group with over 110 locations in North America – commemorates their 35th anniversary this year by launching 35 Deeds, partnering with charitable organizations across the U.S. to give back to the communities that they are a part of. Running from now through Fall 2025, Golden Krust kicks off 35 Deeds by partnering with numerous organizations including Children’s Rescue Fund to give out thousands of Thanksgiving meals this holiday season in markets where they have a presence, including Georgia and New York.

Golden Krust will be offering the following for Thanksgiving:

700 free meals at Golden Krust’s Mt. Vernon, NY location (67 South 4th Avenue)

1,500 free meals at Golden Krust’s Morrow, GA location (2047 Mount Zion Road)

1,500 free meals at Golden Krust’s Austell, GA location (3999 Austell Road, #1005)

400 free meals at Golden Krust’s White Plains location (178 Fulton Street) and donating meals to Christ Temple Church

100 free meals to the Bruckner shelter in The Bronx in partnership with Children’s Rescue Fund, supplied from Golden Krust 149th St location (358 East 149th Street)

“As we celebrate 35 years, we’re deeply grateful for the communities that have brought us to this milestone. Golden Krust was built on a foundation of family, resilience, culture, and community. Our ‘35 Deeds’ initiative is a way to honor those values by giving back to the people who have supported us—and to building new connections as we continue to grow. Through every meal shared, we bring a taste of home and a hand of support while investing in the future of the neighborhoods we proudly serve. Thank you for being part of our journey and for allowing us to serve as a touchstone for heritage, heart, and hope,” said Jaqueline Hawthorne-Robinson, CEO of Golden Krust.

The 35th anniversary is a major brand moment for Golden Krust, which remains to this day a family-run operation that started from a single location in the Bronx, New York, before expanding nationwide. After immigrating to New York from Jamaica in the 1980s, Lowell F. Hawthorne and his ten siblings founded Golden Krust in 1989. Operating restaurants came naturally to Lowell and his siblings, as their parents, Mavis and Ephraim Hawthorne, founded Hawthorne & Sons Bakery in St. Mary, Jamaica in 1949. Golden Krust has grown rapidly since its early days, yet the Hawthorne family remains at the helm of the business, and through Golden Krust, have acted as the de facto stewards of Jamaican and Caribbean heritage in the U.S. 35 Deeds is an extension of Golden Krust’s overall mission to foster community through food.