Golden Krust, the premier family-owned Caribbean fast-casual restaurant group with over 100 locations in North America, is celebrating the 10th anniversary of National Jamaican Patty Day with a festive multi-city tour spotlighting Jamaican food, music, and culture. Returning for the second summer in a row, the tour will bring lively celebrations to Atlanta, New York City, and Miami, inviting communities to come together and share in the joy through food and music. All ticket proceeds will go to No Kid Hungry, with more details to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

National Jamaican Patty Day—observed on the first Saturday in August (this year on August 2, 2025)—was established by Golden Krust in 2015 to broaden awareness and appreciation of Caribbean culture. The day also commemorates the opening of the first Golden Krust restaurant in August 1989, as well as Jamaica’s Independence and Emancipation holidays, which also take place in the same month. For many, Golden Krust is also synonymous with Jamaican patties—of which they sell more than 100,000 daily—ranging in a variety of flavors, including Spicy and Mild Beef, to Jerk Chicken and Vegetable, seasonal specials like the Jamaican Pepper Shrimp and more.

The 2025 Golden Krust Jamaican Patty Tour will span three cities:

Friday, July 18: Atlanta, GA at Block & Drum. Featuring music from Mix Master David from V103FM in Atlanta, reggae and dancehall singer DJ Noah Powa, and international reggae group Royal Khaoz Band, along with patties and a chef-curated menu of other exclusive limited-time dishes from Golden Krust, and drinks from sponsors including Bacardi, Patron and Vita Coco.

Address: 5105 Peachtree Blvd, Building B, Chamblee, GA 30341

Time: 7–10 PM

Tickets: $10/pp, purchase here

Friday, August 1: New York, NY at The DL Rooftop. Featuring performances headlined by renowned reggae and dancehall artist NIGY BOY (who has performed at major events such as Reggae Sumfest in Jamaica), alongside internationally-known DJ, DJ MadOut among other DJs and artists. Patties, exclusive food offerings from Golden Krust and drinks from sponsors including Bacardi, Patron and Vita Coco will also be available.

Address: 95 Delancey St, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10002

Time: 7–10 PM

Tickets: $10/pp, purchase here

Saturday, September 20: Miami, FL; Venue TBC. Golden Krust will bring together local artists, chef-curated variations on Golden Krust’s beloved Jamaican offerings, festive vibes and drinks from sponsors including Bacardi, Patron and Vita Coco will be available. Tickets and additional details will be announced in the coming weeks.

This is the second year in a row that Golden Krust will be holding a multi-city tour to commemorate National Jamaican Patty Day. Last year’s celebrations included live music from platinum producer Major Seven (who has worked with Jay-Z, Rihanna, Rick Ross, DJ Khaled, and more), Grammy-nominated musician Jesse Royal, and Jamaican artists Kranium and Dre Island.

In addition to the tour, Golden Krust will celebrate National Jamaican Patty Day with a special Buy One, Get One Free patty offer available on UberEats, DoorDash, and GrubHub from august 1–8. On August 2, guests can also enjoy an exclusive in-store promotion, with a Buy One, Get One Free for just 99 cents at all Golden Krust locations nationwide.

“National Jamaican Patty Day celebrates the Jamaican patty—one of the island’s most iconic foods—and the vibrant culture that surrounds it,” said Steven Clarke, Vice President of Marketing at Golden Krust. “We founded the holiday in 2015, commemorated by a community gathering outside our original Bronx restaurant. Ten years later, it’s grown into a multi-city celebration. The Patty Tour is how we stay rooted in the community while cultivating Caribbean culture. We’re proud to share the joy and spirit of Golden Krust with longtime fans and first-time patty lovers alike—and we’re deeply grateful to our franchisees and brand partners who help bring this celebration to life.”

Golden Krust was founded in 1989 by Lowell F. Hawthorne and his siblings. After migrating to the U.S. in the early 1980s, he established Golden Krust, opening its first ever U.S. restaurant in Bronx, NY, with the help of his family. Golden Krust grew rapidly, and today spans over 100 locations in eight states, in addition to a line of frozen Jamaican Patties available in over 20,000 retail locations. The Hawthorne family remains at the helm of the business, continuing to share the flavors and spirit of the Caribbean with new generations.