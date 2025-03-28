Golden Krust, the premier family-owned Caribbean culinary brand in the U.S., is bringing its signature flavors to even more customers nationwide with the launch of Golden Krust Island Select, available exclusively at Walmart.

The Island Select line debuts with two new retail Jamaican patty (baked pastry pocket) varieties – Strawberry & Cream Cheese and Vegetable – along with a bold packaging redesign featuring a sleek, vertical box. This new look will roll out across all Golden Krust grocery products, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to quality and innovation.

DISCOVER THE GOLDEN KRUST ISLAND SELECT LINE

The Golden Krust Island Select line includes the Jamaican classic varieties Beef (spicy or mild), Chicken, and Jerk Chicken, alongside the new flavors:

Strawberry & Cream Cheese – a sweet and creamy twist on the classic patty, combining real strawberries and smooth cream cheese. It’s perfect for breakfast or as dessert, served with vanilla ice cream.

Vegetable – a hearty blend of cabbage, corn, green beans, carrots, broccoli, and onions, seasoned with Caribbean herbs and spices like garlic, thyme, and Scotch bonnet peppers.

“We are proud to grow the reach and legacy of Golden Krust’s authentic Caribbean products with the launch of Island Select, a new sub-brand now available exclusively at Walmart, America’s number one grocery banner. Building on the success of our Spicy Beef, Mild Beef, and Jerk Chicken patties, we’re introducing two new retail options—Strawberry & Cream Cheese and Vegetable—offering something for every craving,” said Steven Clarke, Golden Krust’s Vice President of Marketing. “These flaky Jamaican patties are easy to prepare in the microwave, oven, or air fryer and now come in space-saving vertical packaging. Island Select delivers the bold flavors and convenience our customers love, with even more variety.”

Now available at 1,600 Walmart locations from coast to coast, Golden Krust Island Select makes it easier than ever to enjoy authentic Jamaican-style patties anytime. Each Golden Krust Island Select package contains two patties that are convenient and satisfying for any situation, whether at home, work, school, or on the go.

The line is available at 1,600 Walmart locations in over 30 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Washington D.C., Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia.