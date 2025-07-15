Golden Krust – the premier Jamaican fast-casual restaurant group with over 100 locations – opens its first airport location at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport as part of the airport’s massive $19B renovation and expansion program. The new restaurant, located at the baggage claim carousel 7 in Terminal 8 (which services American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, British Airways, and more), will offer all of the Golden Krust classics.

Highlights include Braised Oxtail with succulent, slow-cooked, tender oxtail cooked in a rich gravy; a savory and spicy slow-cooked Jerk Chicken; and a hearty Curried Goat with tender pieces cooked to the bone. Sides include Fried Dumplings, Fried Sweet Plantains, Rice & Peas, Steamed Vegetables, among others. The new John F. Kennedy International Airport location will offer Caribbean classics served with a choice of rice, steamed vegetables, and fried sweet plantains as well as Golden Krust’s signature Jamaican patties. Available flavors include beef, chicken, jerk chicken, spinach, and more.

“We’re proud to bring a taste of the Caribbean to one of the world’s busiest airports,” said Steven Clarke, Vice President of Marketing at Golden Krust. “Opening in JFK Terminal 8 is more than just a milestone for Golden Krust—it’s a chance to welcome travelers from around the globe with the warmth, heritage, and bold offerings that have defined our brand for over 35 years.”

“Bringing Golden Krust to JFK Terminal 8 has been a labor of love”, says franchisees Conroy and Samantha Champagne. “As someone who’s proudly operated Golden Krust restaurants across Queens for decades, opening in the airport is deeply meaningful—it’s a chance to showcase our Caribbean roots on a global stage, and to serve everyone from first-time visitors to familiar members of the diaspora with the same warmth and quality they expect from us.”

Golden Krust was founded in 1989 by Lowell F. Hawthorne and his siblings, who immigrated to New York from Jamaica in the 1980s. Operating restaurants came naturally to Lowell and his siblings, as their parents, Mavis and Ephraim Hawthorne, founded Hawthorne & Sons Bakery in St. Mary, Jamaica in 1949. Since Golden Krust’s inception, the family-run operation has grown from a single location in the Bronx, New York (which is still operational) to locations across eight states (Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, and Texas) and grocery products in 22,000 stores. After over 35 years, the Hawthorne family remains at the helm of the business, and through Golden Krust, has acted as the de facto stewards of Jamaican and Caribbean heritage in the U.S. Golden Krust is beloved for their signature Jamaican patties, of which they produce more than 50 million patties per year, in addition to popular steam table options on their menu like Jerk Chicken and Oxtail, as well as a full assortment of Jamaican baked goods.

The restaurant will be open 5:30am – 11:30pm, 7 days a week.

The restaurant is currently in soft opening mode, and Golden Krust will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration in the upcoming months.