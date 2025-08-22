Gong cha, the world’s premier bubble tea brand with more than 240 locations throughout 21 states as well as Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, and nearly 2,200 stores globally, announced the release of three new drinks just in time for fall. From September 9 through October 31 (while supplies last), guests can savor the flavors of Pumpkin Spice in three ways:

Iced Pumpkin Spice Milk Tea with Milk Foam & Boba combines spiced pumpkin flavors with premium black milk tea, chewy brown sugar boba, and a layer of Gong cha’s signature creamy milk foam, served over ice. Suggested retail price (varies by location): $6.00

combines spiced pumpkin flavors with premium black milk tea, chewy brown sugar boba, and a layer of Gong cha’s signature creamy milk foam, served over ice. Hot Pumpkin Spice Milk Tea with Milk Foam cozy up with a warm cup of creamy black milk tea infused with the flavors of pumpkin spice, and topped with Gong cha’s signature milk foam. Suggested retail price (varies by location): $5:50

cozy up with a warm cup of creamy black milk tea infused with the flavors of pumpkin spice, and topped with Gong cha’s signature milk foam. Pumpkin Spice Slush with Milk Foam Gong cha’s premium black milk tea is combined with the sweet, seasonal flavors of pumpkin, blended with ice, and topped with milk foam to create a refreshing twist on a fall classic. Suggested retail price (varies by location): $6.50

Gong cha’s premium black milk tea is combined with the sweet, seasonal flavors of pumpkin, blended with ice, and topped with milk foam to create a refreshing twist on a fall classic.

Pumpkin spice season has arrived at Gong cha. The beloved fall flavor meets our signature milk tea in a limited-time blend of warming spices and creamy comfort.

WHEN: September 9 – October 31st (while supplies last)

WHERE: At more than 240 Gong cha locations nationwide.