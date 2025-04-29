Gong cha, the world’s premier bubble tea brand with more than 240 locations across 21 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, is bringing a joyful new experience to its U.S. shops this spring with the debut of a limited-time partnership featuring the beloved LINE FRIENDS minini characters. Launching May 6, the partnership features collectible minini keychains, special-edition minini tumblers, and marks the introduction of a brand new topping at Gong cha—mini pearls—in four fun, fruity drinks.

To celebrate the launch, the partnership will be spotlighted with a digital billboard in New York City’s Times Square from May 5 through May 18, bringing the playful world of minini to one of the most iconic locations in the world and signaling Gong cha’s growing cultural presence in the U.S. market.

Created by LINE FRIENDS (corporately known as IPX), minini are petite characters known for their humble cuteness and curious spirit, captivating Gen Z all around the world. For the partnership, Gong cha is giving away minini keychains to guests who spend $24 or more on drinks (excluding merchandise). Three collectible designs are available, and additional keychains may also be purchased for $7.99 each. Also available for a limited time are LINE FRIENDS minini tumblers featuring fan-favorite friends such as minini bnini and minini conini. These reusable tumblers are priced at $19.99 and offer guests a fun, functional way to enjoy their drinks and take home a piece of the partnership. As an added bonus, LINE FRIENDS will be offering Gong cha guests 25% off purchases at LINE FRIENDS online store (linefriendssquare.us) from May 5 through June 30 with the code GONGCHA25.

As part of the partnership, Gong cha is also debuting four new drinks that capture the same playful energy as the LINE FRIENDS minini characters, and feature their new mini pearls—a smaller, softer version of Gong cha’s signature tapioca pearls, with a light, chewy texture and a pleasant pop in every sip. The new drinks will be served in special-edition LINE FRIENDS minini-themed cups, available while supplies last.

Mini Pearl Mango Milk (*$6.00) – Creamy mango milk poured over coconut jelly, layered with mango puree, Gong cha’s new mini pearls, and topped with diced mango.

(*$6.00) – Creamy mango milk poured over coconut jelly, layered with mango puree, Gong cha’s new mini pearls, and topped with diced mango. Mini Pearl Mango Smoothie (*$6.50) – A cold, creamy mango and tea slush blend layered with mini pearls, and topped with diced mango.

(*$6.50) – A cold, creamy mango and tea slush blend layered with mini pearls, and topped with diced mango. Mini Pearl Strawberry Milk Tea (*$6.00) – Strawberry milk tea poured over coconut jelly, layered with mini pearls, and topped with diced sweetened strawberry pieces.

(*$6.00) – Strawberry milk tea poured over coconut jelly, layered with mini pearls, and topped with diced sweetened strawberry pieces. Mini Pearl Strawberry Smoothie (*$6.50) – A smooth, icy strawberry and tea slush layered with mini pearls, a drizzle of sweet strawberry syrup, and topped with strawberry pieces.

*Suggested retail pricing (varies by location)

“This partnership is all about fun—from the launch of our mini pearls, to the special collectibles featuring the playful world of minini,” said Missy Maio, VP of Marketing & Global Partnerships, Gong cha Americas. “LINE FRIENDS is a global phenomenon—and the kind of partnership our fans love—and we’re excited to continue teaming up with trending brands to create limited-edition drops that bring new excitement and cultural relevance to the Gong cha experience.”

The LINE FRIENDS minini keychains and tumblers, and special mini pearl drinks, will be available at participating Gong cha locations in the U.S. starting May 6, while supplies last.