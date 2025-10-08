Gong cha, the world’s leading bubble tea brand with nearly 2,200 locations in 30 international markets—and more than 240 stores in the U.S. across 23 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico—continues its rapid U.S. expansion with the signing of new multi-unit franchise agreements in untapped territories: Milwaukee, WI; Portland, ME; and Nashville, TN. Each marks the brand’s first entry into its respective state, advancing Gong cha’s goal to surpass 500 U.S. locations by 2028.

In Milwaukee, Gong cha has awarded a five-unit franchise agreement to KGN Tea Co, led by lifelong friends and business partners Shehzad Ghaffar and Faiq Syed. The duo brings extensive experience as multi-unit franchisees of Midas, and was drawn to Gong cha for its low start-up costs, high margins, and simplified operations—qualities they identified as ideal for scaling quickly in a growing segment.With nearly a quarter of the local population (24.73%) between the ages of 15 and 29, Milwaukee offers strong demand among bubble tea’s core demographic of Gen Z and millennials. Combined with limited competition in the region, the market presents a powerful first-mover advantage for the brand.

“Our current business is operationally intensive, and we wanted to diversify with something less complicated,” said Ghaffar. “After seeing how much our kids love bubble tea, we started researching the market and learned that tea ranks as the second-most consumed beverage worldwide—and that Gong cha was the category leader with strong U.S. and global recognition. We realized this was a perfect fit for a simpler, high-potential business model in a rapidly growing segment.”

In Portland, Maine, Gong cha has signed a multi-unit deal with Vacationland Tea Co, owned and operated by Tafari and Nhi Thomas, a husband-and-wife team with more than 20 years of restaurant management experience. The Thomases currently operate multiple Johnny Rockets and Amato’s locations, and had long been loyal customers of Gong cha.

“We’ve been fans of Gong cha for years. Every trip to Boston meant a stop at one of our favorite locations,” said Tafari Thomas. “We started looking to add a third concept to our portfolio, and realized Gong cha checked all the boxes—low startup costs, simpler operations, lower employee headcount, and a brand we believed in personally.”

In Tennessee, Gong cha made its debut at the end of August, with its first store opening in Nashville’s Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood at 1522 4th Avenue South, operated by franchise group Siphony LLC, the new territory adds momentum to Gong cha’s Southern U.S. growth plans.

“These new markets represent the strength and scalability of the Gong cha model,” said Mark Treptow, Vice President of Franchise Sales & Development for Gong cha Americas. “We’re entering untapped regions with experienced, multi-unit operators who believe in the product and the opportunity, and these deals move us that much closer to our goal of 500 U.S. stores by 2028.”

Gong cha is currently seeking top-tier franchise partners in markets across North America, including Southern California, Nevada, Utah, and the Southeastern U.S., as demand for premium bubble tea continues to rise.