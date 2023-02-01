Gong Cha to Hold Grand Opening for Flagship Chicago Location

Gong cha, the world’s premier bubble tea brand with more than 1,900 locations across the globe, will hold the grand opening of its third, and flagship, Chicago location on State St. on Saturday, February 11, 2023. The store, adjacent to Chicago’s Miracle Mile, will hold a ribbon cutting and a traditional Chinese Lion Dance performance symbolizing joy, happiness and good luck. To celebrate its opening, Gong cha will give away free bubble tea and bubble tea carrying slings to the first 50 guests, beginning at 11am. Gong cha will also offer a special buy-one-drink get-one-free promotion all day and sell collectible, 3D bubble tea keychains for $2 with purchase, while supplies last.

The newest, and flagship, Chicago location is the latest of more than 50 the brand plans to open throughout the greater Chicagoland area. Earlier in 2022, Gong cha opened a location on West Sheridan Rd. near Loyola University and on E Ogden Ave. inside H-Mart in the Chicago suburb of Naperville.

"We’re thrilled to open our Chicago flagship Gong cha location in the heart of State Street," says Paul Reynish, Gong cha’s Global CEO. “Over the next 5 years, it’s our plan to continue to grow and develop the Gong cha brand in the Chicago market to meet the fast rising popularity and increasing demand for bubble tea in the Midwest and beyond.”

One free bubble tea + a bubble tea sling giveaway for the first 50 customers (while supplies last): Beginning 11:00am

Traditional Chinese Lion Dance & ribbon cutting: Noon

Buy-one-get-one drink promotion & $2 collectible, 3D bubble tea keychains with purchase (while supplies last): 11am - close