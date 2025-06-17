Gong cha, the world’s premier bubble tea brand with more than 240 locations throughout 21 states as well as Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, and nearly 2,200 stores globally, announces the launch of its latest seasonal series spotlighting the vibrant, tropical flavor of dragon fruit for summer.

The limited-time lineup features three new handcrafted drinks made with Gong cha’s premium oolong tea, and topped with freeze-dried dragon fruit “crisps” for a satisfying crunch. Guests can choose from the Dragon Fruit Oolong Lemonade Tea, Dragon Fruit Mango Milk Tea, and Dragon Fruit Mango Smoothie. Each drink blends dragon fruit with bright, citrusy flavors like mango or lime, creating a refreshing summertime sip.

From July 1 through August 31, guests can enjoy Dragon Fruit in three ways:

Dragon Fruit Oolong Lemonade Tea – A refreshing lemonade tea blended with oolong, dragon fruit, lime, and topped with dragon fruit crisps.

Suggested retail price (varies by location): $6.50

Dragon Fruit Mango Milk Tea – Creamy oolong milk tea blended with mango and dragon fruit, and finished with dragon fruit crisps.

Suggested retail price (varies by location): $6.50

Dragon Fruit Mango Smoothie – A creamy mango and oolong tea slush blended with dragon fruit, and topped with dragon fruit crisps.

Suggested retail price (varies by location): $6.75