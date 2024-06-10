Gong cha, the world’s premier bubble tea brand with more than 225 locations throughout 20 states as well as Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico in the U.S., and 2,200 stores across the globe, announces the release of two new drinks just in time for peak peach season. From June 10 through July (while supplies last), guests can enjoy Double Peach in two ways:

Double Peach Milk Tea features layers of white peach jelly and a sweet peach drizzle topped with a creamy green milk tea blend and served over ice. Suggested retail price (varies by location): $5.25-$6.00