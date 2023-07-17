Gong cha to Open 2,000th Global Shop

Gong cha, one of the fastest growing bubble tea brands—with more than 225 locations across 19 states in the U.S., and in 23 countries worldwide—announced the celebration of its 2000th global store, opening in Boston on July 21, 2023. To mark this significant milestone, Gong cha is hosting a Global Tea Party that will kick off in New Zealand and travel all the way to the opening of the 2000th store in Boston, Gong cha’s U.S. headquarters. This global event promises an occasion full of fun and freebies.

The #GongchaTeaParty will kick off at 2pm in Gong cha stores worldwide, inviting bubble tea enthusiasts from around the globe to join the celebration. As a gesture of appreciation, Gong cha will be offering a promotion exclusively for the first 100 customers in every store. With every signature Black Pearl Milk Tea purchased, customers will receive another for free. Customers are encouraged to share their complimentary drink with someone who hasn’t had the opportunity to try bubble tea. This initiative aims to extend the warmth and camaraderie of the Gong cha community to new bubble tea enthusiasts.

Gong cha will also be hosting a global social media contest where guests who share photos of their experience using the hashtag #GongchaTeaParty will be automatically entered to win a year's supply of Gong cha drinks.

At the 2000th store location in Boston, Gong cha will serve a special limited-edition beverage that nods to one of the city’s iconic desserts: Boston Cream Pie Bubble Tea, which will be offered for only $2. With the purchase of the drink, guests will receive a free Boston Cream Pie donut from local favorite Union Square Donuts (*while supplies last). Additionally, starting at 2 p.m. the 2000th location will be giving the first 200 customers a complimentary signature Black Pearl Milk Tea, and the first 20 will come served in the viral Gong cha “MEGA mug.”

"We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of Gong cha's 2000th store with a global tea party. This milestone represents the unwavering support of our loyal customers and the dedication of our hardworking team. We invite bubble tea lovers from around the world to join us in this celebration, as we not only share delicious tea, but also create unforgettable memories together," says Geoff Henry, President of the Americas at Gong cha.

The grand opening of the 2000th Gong cha store will kickoff at 2 p.m. at the following address:

412-414 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA 02144