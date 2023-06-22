Gong cha to Release Three New Peach Bubble Teas

Starting July 1, national bubble tea brand Gong cha is joining them with the release of three brand new peach bubble teas.
Through September 30, guests can choose from three varieties including:
- Peach Milk Tea with Coconut Jelly – a peachy dance of flavors as creamy milk tea intertwines with peach syrup and playful coconut jelly—pure tropical bliss in a single sip (MSRP $6.75)
- Peach Oolong Tea – juicy pearls meet Oolong tea and a burst of peachy sweetness (MSRP $6.50)
- Frozen Peach Tea – chill out and savor the frosty delight of blended black tea infused with invigorating peach syrup (MSRP $7.25)
