Gong cha, the world’s premier bubble tea brand with more than 225 locations throughout 20 states as well as Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico in the U.S., and 2,200 stores across the globe, announces the release of two new drinks featuring the refreshing summer flavor, Thai Mango. The drinks in the limited-time series will blend the sweet and tropical flavors of mango and layers of tangy passion fruit jelly with Gong cha’s signature green tea—made from premium whole tea leaves sourced from Taiwan, which are freshly brewed in every store daily.

From May 20 through June 30, guests can enjoy Thai Mango in two ways:

Thai Mango Milk Tea featuring layers of passion fruit jelly and a creamy green milk tea, topped with a mango drizzle.

Suggested retail price (varies by location): $5.25-$6.00

Thai Mango Smoothie a creamy mango and green tea slush poured over fruity passion fruit jelly, and topped with a mango drizzle.

Suggested retail price (varies by location): $6.25-$7.00