Gong cha, the world’s premier bubble tea brand with more than 230 locations throughout 21 states as well as Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico in the U.S., and nearly 2,200 stores in 28 international markets, is celebrating the season with the launch of its Red Velvet drink series, and also bringing back its popular Gingerbread Bottles—which sold out in days during last year’s holiday time!

Now through December 31 (while supplies last), guests can enjoy Red Velvet in two ways:

Red Velvet Milk Tea, available hot or iced, features premium black milk tea, cookie crumbles, sweet red velvet, and topped with Gong cha’s signature milk foam. Suggested retail price (varies by location): $6.00 – $7.00

Red Velvet Smoothie features a cold and creamy red velvet and black tea slush with Gong cha’s signature milk foam, topped with cookie crumbles. Suggested retail price (varies by location): $6.50 – $7.50

Additionally, on Monday, November 18, the highly anticipated Gingerbread Bottles will return to all participating Gong cha locations. This year, Gong cha is spotlighting three fan-favorite drinks, along with the new Red Velvet Milk Tea, inside the Gingerbread Bottles (for a $2 upcharge per bottle).

Featured drinks include:

● Pearl Milk Tea with Milk Foam

● Taro Milk Tea with Pearls & Milk Foam

● Strawberry Milk Tea with Pearls & Milk Foam

● Red Velvet Milk Tea

The Red Velvet drink series and Gingerbread Bottles capture the festive spirit of the season, offering a deliciously indulgent twist on Gong cha’s signature beverages. With their rich, holiday-inspired flavors, these limited-time offerings bring a touch of warmth and excitement to the Gong cha menu, giving guests a unique way to celebrate the holidays.

WHEN: Red Velvet Drink Series: November 11 – December 31 (while supplies last) Gingerbread Bottles: November 18 – December 31 (while supplies last)

WHERE: At more than 230 Gong cha locations nationwide.