Gong cha Signs Three Master Franchisee Deals in the U.S.

Gong cha, the world’s premier bubble tea brand with over 1,670 locations worldwide, is accelerating its rapid U.S. expansion with the signing of three new master franchisees (MFs), awarding territory rights for the states of Louisiana, Colorado, and Michigan. Together, the deals alone are projected to grow the brand’s U.S. footprint by an additional 60 stores over a period of five years. Gong cha currently has more than 150 stores across 11 states and Washington, D.C, including New York, New Jersey, Texas, California and others. The first new stores are set to open in New Orleans in spring of 2022.

Across the U.S., Gong cha is projected to exceed 500 stores by 2025. To fuel their aggressive growth goals, Gong cha employs an innovative master franchise model that allows seasoned entrepreneurs with enterprise-level experience to develop a large territory. The territory rights have been awarded to principals Daniel Tsang, Ping Wen Bai, Ashraf Salem and Abdel Raouf Mousa in Louisiana; Nam Vo and Phuong (“Mindy”) Thai in Colorado; and Robert Song in Michigan. The principals for each territory will develop a dynamic network of sub-franchisees, opening the door to entrepreneurship for individuals who dream of owning a business.

“We look forward to welcoming many new business owners who are ready to realize the untapped potential of these new markets,” says Andrew Sternburg, Gong cha’s Chief Development Officer. “The strength and global appeal of this brand, paired with the rapidly growing popularity of bubble tea in the US, makes this an exciting opportunity for potential franchisees.”

Bubble tea is a rapidly growing category in the beverage/fast casual space: *Orders of “bubble milk tea” shot up 505% during the first half of 2021, and the global bubble tea market is projected to reach $3.39 Billion by the end of 2027.

Gong cha has successfully capitalized on this increased interest from consumers and entrepreneurs, demonstrating significant and steady growth as a leader in the space:

● Globally, the Gong cha brand store count grew 17% year-over-year from 2020-2021

● In the US, yearly store growth has nearly tripled since 2018; 2021 openings were more than double that of 2019 and 2020

● Gong cha will open its first five corporate-owned U.S. stores in the Chicagoland area in early 2022—with the long-term goal of opening more than 50 throughout downtown Chicago and the surrounding suburbs

Gong cha’s success can be attributed to the brand’s commitment to superior quality, a simple and scalable operational model, strong corporate support for franchisees, and its master franchise model. Gong cha is delighted to welcome these seasoned entrepreneurs to its family of master franchisees and is actively seeking additional master and sub-franchisees to continue its rapid growth across the U.S.