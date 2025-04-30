Gong cha, the world’s premier bubble tea brand with nearly 2,200 stores in 29 international markets, is accelerating its U.S. growth with major expansion plans across the Western United States. With more than 200 of its 240 U.S. stores currently located east of the Rockies, the brand is now entering new markets including Arizona, the Pacific Northwest, and Hawaii, and ramping up development in California with an aggressive plan to scale its presence in the state.

Gong cha will be opening its first ever stores in the Arizona market and has signed a multi-unit franchise agreement for Tempe, Mesa and Chandler with development group Blu Tea Arizona, LLC. As existing Gong cha franchisees in other markets, Blu Tea Arizona brings a deep understanding of the brand, operational excellence, and a strong belief in the profitability of the Gong cha model. This is the third time they have expanded their territory, highlighting how quickly and easily the Gong cha model is to scale.

In Washington State, the first Seattle-area location is set to open this spring under the direction of franchisees Ajay and Prachi Keshap, signaling Gong cha’s arrival in the Pacific Northwest. Ajay Keshap is a seasoned multi-unit, multi-brand operator with over 25 years in franchising, having developed Denny’s and Papa John’s locations throughout the region, and currently holds area development rights for Dave’s Hot Chicken in the state of Washington.

These moves mark the beginning of Gong cha’s most ambitious Western expansion to date—including the announcement that the brand has re-acquired the franchise rights for California. With 27 locations already operating in the state, Gong cha is now positioned to scale significantly, with plans to grow to 200 stores across California in the coming years. This effort is a key pillar of the company’s broader goal to surpass 500 U.S. locations by 2028.

“With more than 200 stores east of the Rockies, we’ve laid a strong foundation—and now we’re building on that momentum with a bold push across the Western U.S.,” said Mark Treptow, Vice President of Franchise Sales & Development for Gong cha Americas. “The strength of our brand is attracting experienced, multi-unit operators who see real opportunity in this category, and we’re confident in our goal of surpassing 500 U.S. locations in the next three years. We’re growing with passionate, best-in-class partners who believe in the product, the experience, and the long-term potential of the Gong cha model.”

Gong cha is actively seeking top-tier franchise partners in Southern California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, and Hawaii—markets where demand for high-quality bubble tea continues to rise.