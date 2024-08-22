Gong cha, the world’s premier bubble tea brand with more than 230 locations throughout 20 states as well as Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico in the U.S., and nearly 2,200 stores across the globe, announced the release of three new drinks just in time for fall. From September 9 through October 31 (while supplies last), guests can savor the flavors of Pumpkin Pie in three ways:

Iced Pumpkin Pie Milk Tea with Milk Foam & Boba combines the rich, spiced flavors of classic pumpkin pie with premium black milk tea, chewy brown sugar boba, and topped with Gong cha’s signature creamy milk foam and served over ice.

Suggested retail price (varies by location): $6.00

Hot Pumpkin Pie Milk Tea with Milk Foam cozy up with a warm cup of creamy black milk tea infused with the spiced flavors of pumpkin pie, and topped with Gong cha’s signature milk foam.

Suggested retail price (varies by location): $5:50

Pumpkin Pie Slush with Milk Foam Gong cha’s premium black milk tea is combined with the sweet and spiced flavors of pumpkin pie, blended with ice, and topped with milk foam to create a refreshing twist on a fall classic.

Suggested retail price (varies by location): $6.50

WHY: The flavors of pumpkin pie perfectly capture the essence of autumn, offering a comforting and festive twist on Gong cha’s signature milk tea. This seasonal drink highlights the spiced, warm flavors of the classic dessert, showcasing Gong cha’s commitment to delivering unique and seasonal limited-time beverages.

WHEN: September 9 – October 31st (while supplies last)

WHERE: At more than 230 Gong cha locations nationwide.