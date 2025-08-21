Gong cha, the world’s premier bubble tea brand with nearly 2,200 locations across 29 international markets, will open its first Caribbean location at Atlantis Paradise Island in The Bahamas. The opening marks a strategic hospitality partnership between two globally recognized brands, introducing Gong cha’s signature bubble tea to one of the world’s most iconic resort destinations.

Set to open adjacent to Shake Shack near the resort’s Royal Baths pool, Gong cha will serve millions of annual Atlantis guests, offering its menu of premium teas brewed to exacting standards, and personalized with a wide range of flavors and toppings. The partnership comes as part of Atlantis’ broader $250 million renovation and reimagining, which includes new culinary experiences and elevated guest offerings.

“Gong cha shares many of our core values including leading with hospitality, creating uplifting experiences for guests, and a commitment to quality service and ingredients,” said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director, Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas. “We have many exciting dining additions planned this year and into 2026, and we are thrilled that Gong cha will be a part of the folio.”

As a direct partnership with the resort, the Gong cha Atlantis location will serve as a high-profile flagship in the Caribbean, and a potential blueprint for future resort-based growth. With peak-season foot traffic reaching approximately 7,000 daily visitors, the store is expected to introduce Gong cha to new international audiences, while delivering on the brand’s commitment to high-quality, customizable beverages.

The Atlantis location represents a key milestone in Gong cha’s growing presence across non-traditional venues—a strategic focus led by the brand’s newly appointed Vice President of U.S. Non-Traditional Franchise Development, Michael Nedelkovich Jr. With plans to scale through resort, travel, and entertainment-based partnerships, Gong cha is tapping into new channels to reach a global, experience-driven customer base.

“This location allows Gong cha to reach a truly global guest base, and demonstrates how our brand continues to evolve through strategic hospitality partnerships,” said Nedelkovich. “We’re honored to be part of Atlantis’ next chapter, and look forward to bringing our innovative, expertly crafted beverages to Paradise Island.”

Gong cha is currently seeking top-tier franchise partners in markets across North America, including Southern California, Nevada, Utah, and the Southeastern U.S., as demand for premium bubble tea continues to rise.