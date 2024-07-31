Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard is debuting a new, modernized prototype for all of its units, with the goal of completing the systemwide redesign over the next two years.

The popular Colorado brand — born in Boulder 37 years ago — aims to preserve its heritage of fast drive-thru burgers and frozen custard while modernizing the experience with new contemporary remodels. The renovated locations will adopt a contemporary color palette with red awnings, new signage embracing its updated logo, and accents featuring colors from the Colorado state flag as a nod to its origin. All company-owned locations have been upgraded with digital menu boards and all of Good Times’ point-of-sale systems will be updated by September 2024, creating a more seamless, hospitable ordering experience.

Four of the most recent renovations also showcase new murals by native Colorado artists, paying homage to Good Times’ local roots. Michael Ortiz (Denver locations on Federal Boulevard and Broadway), David Swartz (Lakewood) and Julia Williams, also known as “The Designosaur” (Littleton), have each added a distinctive, communal feel to the neighborhood Good Times experience.

“We’re so excited to bring a fresh look to our guests while preserving the special experience they know and love from Good Times,” said Senior Vice President of Operations Don Stack. “By integrating modern technology and design, the brand stays competitive in the industry while also celebrating our Colorado heritage and better fast food — cornerstones of the Good Times identity.”

So far, five Good Times units have been updated, one is in progress and 10 are slated to undergo remodels in 2025. All locations are expected to be completed by 2026.

Good Times aims to provide guests with an elevated fast-food experience by featuring responsibly raised beef and chicken with no added hormones and no antibiotics, its signature seasoned Wild Fries, and its small-batch frozen custard — a dessert it brought to the state back in 2000.