Good Times Restaurants to Give Workers Day Off on September 7

As a way to show appreciation for its employees, Good Times Restaurants Inc. announced today that Tuesday, Sept. 7 will officially be “Bad Daddy’s Labor Day!”

On Bad Daddy’s Labor Day, Good Times Restaurants Inc. is giving all employees of the popular gourmet burger bar the day off to thank them for their hard work. In addition, Good Times Restaurants Inc. will be rolling out more benefits, holiday bonuses and pay structure for both Bad Daddy’s and its quick service brand – Good Times All Natural Burgers & Frozen Custard.

“We are very excited to give back to our hard-working employees,” says Ryan Zink, CEO of Good Times Restaurants. “The dedication and determination they have shown to get our brands to where they are today has not gone unnoticed or unappreciated. We look forward to supporting our devoted team members by implementing all our new benefits and continuing to offer our engaging incentive program.”

Both Bad Daddy’s and Good Times All Natural Burgers & Frozen Custard provide:

401(k) matching after one month for all employees 21 and older;

Cafeteria plan benefits including medical, dental, vision, disability and flexible spending accounts for all restaurant managers (eligible first of the month following start date) and eligible hourly team members (eligible after one year of service averaging 30 hours a week);

Up to 12 weeks paid maternity and paternity leave for salaried managers;

Competitive PTO program offering vacation, sick, personal time and bereavement leave varying by position; and,

Uniforms provided to all employees on their first day.

In addition to these benefits, perks for Bad Daddy’s team members include:

Holiday bonus of up to one week of pay for all hourly team members and full-time hourly shift leaders;

Competitive pay for all employees including the culinary team, shift leaders and salaried managers with front of house employees generally making over $20 an hour including tips;

Flexible, weekly scheduling;

Swag delivered to the restaurants quarterly to reward and recognize employees;

Thanksgiving, Christmas and Bad Daddy’s Labor Day paid off with additional pay for five working holidays for salaried managers;

Monthly, quarterly and annual performance bonuses for all managers;

Vacation pay for shift leaders and a competitive PTO program for managers and above starting at two weeks of vacation, three sick days and a personal day. Managers can build to four weeks of vacation in only seven years; and,

Anniversary celebration program for managers.

At Good Times All Natural Burgers & Frozen Custard, team members receive these added benefits: