Goodcents named Dean Falk, a multi-unit franchise owner in Springfield, Missouri, its Franchisee of the Year. Falk and other award winners were recognized at the brand’s annual franchise conference in June.

“I feel blessed to be able to grow my business when I know a lot of restaurants are struggling,” said Falk, who owns three locations in the Springfield market. “We’ve had five years of steady growth at all three stores, and I am really grateful for that.”

Falk, who opened his first Goodcents sub sandwich shop in November 2006, attributed much of his success to Goodcents’ amazing bread and his awesome team. “I put a lot of effort into the business, spending time with my employees and focusing on the quality of the bread,” he said. “I tell our team if you rate bread on a scale of zero to 10, I only want bread that’s a nine or 10 – and that’s what we serve our customers. We bake it fresh every morning, and if there is any left over at the end of the day, we donate it to the homeless shelter. It’s still great, but I only want the freshest bread for our customers.”

He added, “I think the fact that our employees always greet customers with big smiles on their faces makes a difference, too.”

Goodcents Founder and CEO Joe Bisogno praised Falk and his team for going the extra mile to provide excellent customer service. “Dean and his team know how to make customers feel special, and they do it consistently,” he said. “That’s how you succeed.”

Goodcents also recognized other top-performing franchise owners at the awards ceremony:

Eric Lessard , franchise owner in Goodyear, Arizona, received three awards, for net revenues comparison, which shows the highest year-over-year growth from 2023 to 2024; delivery sales comparison, which recognizes top delivery sales year-over-year growth from 2023 to 2024; and catering sales comparison, which recognizes the best catering sales year-over-year growth from 2023 to 2024.

Tim and Laurie Fjellestad, franchise owners in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, won two awards, for top delivery sales in 2024 and top catering sales in 2024.

Goodcents, which has deep roots in the Midwest, operates in 10 states, most recently expanding into Texas.