Goodcents has named Jennifer Dunn, the owner of a Goodcents restaurant in Wichita, the Franchisee of the Year.

“Jennifer has worked really hard in Wichita, and we are thrilled to celebrate her success,” said Joe Bisogno, founder and CEO of Goodcents. “We look forward to many more years of partnership with Jennifer.”

A former director of operations at a barbecue restaurant, Dunn purchased the restaurant from a friend in 2022. “I loved eating here, and I loved the product,” she said. “And I knew that if I were going to buy a business from someone, I wanted it to be someone who was just as particular about details as I am, because I wanted to walk into a business that was run the right way.”

She works in the restaurant six days per week and loves every minute of it, Dunn said. She was supposed to take six weeks off after having surgery last year, but she couldn’t stand it. So after two weeks, Dunn brought in a stool and propped herself up by the register.

“The people I’ve met have been amazing,” Dunn said. “My employees – who stayed with me after I bought the store – are great. It’s been everything I expected and then some.”

Dunn has two grown children and a new grandson who’s already a regular visitor to her Goodcents location.

Goodcents, which has deep roots in the Midwest, currently has 65 open locations with dozens more in development and expansion into new markets planned.