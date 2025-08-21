Goodcents is bringing its signature fresh-baked bread, hand-sliced meats and hearty pasta dinners to Lee’s Summit, Missouri, with the grand opening of its newest restaurant Thursday, Aug. 21. The store, located at 869 SW Lemans Lane, soft-opened on Aug. 1 and is now celebrating with the community.

A grand opening celebration will kick off at 11 a.m., with the first 10 guests receiving swag bags. In addition, the first 35 guests in line will receive a gift card—34 valued at $10 and one valued at $150—to use toward their next visit.

“We’re thrilled to open our doors in Lee’s Summit and become a part of this vibrant community,” said franchise owner Harry Patel. “Everything we serve is made with care, and we can’t wait to welcome guests, get to know familiar faces and become a go-to spot for great food and friendly service.”

The Lee’s Summit store reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to growing its Midwest presence, said Goodcents founder and CEO Joe Bisogno. “We’re grateful for another opening and the opportunity to celebrate with Harry and the team to continue bringing Goodcents’ fresh, high-quality food to more guests in Missouri,” Bisogno said.

Goodcents has deep roots in the Midwest and now operates 64 stores across 10 states.