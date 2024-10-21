Goodcents will open its newest restaurant location today – Monday, Oct. 21 – at 6150 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis. The first person in line will win free subs for a year.

A grand opening celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting with a ribbon-cutting with assistance from the Community Improvement Board. In addition to the free subs for the first customer, there will be a raffle for prizes such as another chance to win free subs for a year and plenty of Goodcents swag. Guests also will have the opportunity to join the Goodcents rewards program, which includes a $5 off sign-up offer.

“I’m thrilled to continue to grow my business with Goodcents,” said franchise owner Maggie Rothe. “In the future, I hope wherever someone lives in the St. Louis area, they know a Goodcents is close by and ready to serve them.”

This is the sixth location opened by Rothe, a native of St. Louis. A former Goodcents Franchisee of the Year, she opened her first Goodcents restaurant nine years ago.

“We are so happy for Maggie and look forward to supporting her as she continues to grow Goodcents’ presence in St. Louis,” said Joe Bisogno, founder and CEO of Goodcents. “Her success is a testament to her hard work and commitment to the brand, and we are proud to grow with her.”