Brad Burns and Larry Bush are brothers-in-law who married sisters and have 10 kids between them. Now they are adding Goodcents to their family when they open their first restaurant at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 27, at 4101 Mexico Road, Suite D, in St. Peters.

The first 50 people in line will have a chance to win a gift card valued at up to $250, and 49 other winners will receive $15 gift cards. Others in line will receive Goodcents swag such as a koozie, stickers, cookies and bounce back coupons for additional savings.

Last year, Burns and Bush signed a multi-unit agreement to open three Goodcents restaurants in the St. Louis area. The first is a former Goodcents location that has been remodeled and is now in the hands of new owners.

“We would love to open 10 to 12 locations in all. We’ve been considering buying a QSR (quick service restaurant) franchise, and we were familiar with Goodcents because there are locations in this area already,” Burns said. “We liked that the food is good, the corporate office isn’t too ‘corporate’ and the franchisees we spoke with gave the brand great reviews.”

Burns and Bush, both St. Louis area natives, bring backgrounds in business ownership and the food industry to this new joint venture. Burns operates five other companies in the construction, signage, pool, concrete and seafood industries. Bush has wide-ranging experience in the food industry, from sales and marketing to serving as an executive chef and owning his own pizza restaurant.

“We are excited to work alongside Brad and Larry to bring more Goodcents locations to the St. Louis market,” said Joe Bisogno, founder and CEO of Goodcents. “We look forward to helping them launch and grow their business.”

Goodcents has deep roots in the Midwest and currently operates in 10 states.