Goodcents fans, mark your calendar for National Sandwich Day on Sunday, Nov. 3, when you can get an 8-inch ham or turkey sub for only $5. The deal is offered in-store and online with the code SUB5.

Also, just in time for the holiday, iconic Kansas City clothing company Charlie Hustle is launching a collectible Goodcents T-shirt. The shirts are emblazoned with the slogan “Good Food That Makes Goodcents.”

“We are thrilled to be able to celebrate our very favorite holiday with $5 subs and fun T-shirts from our favorite Kansas City apparel maker,” said Joe Bisogno, founder and CEO of Goodcents.

Goodcents and Charlie Hustle both have deep roots in the Kansas City area and longstanding traditions of supporting the community. Charlie Hustle’s vintage-style T-shirts, sweatshirts and more celebrate Kansas City sports, barbecue, brewmasters and restaurants.

National Sandwich Day celebrates the perfect lunch and the namesake of John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, who is credited with inventing the sandwich.