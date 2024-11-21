Goodcents, a sub sandwich franchise with deep roots in the Midwest, will open its first shop in Texas on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 2206-D Katy Flewellen Road in Katy. Texas becomes the 10th state where Goodcents operates.

A grand opening celebration is slated to begin at 11 a.m., and the first person in line will win free subs for a year. Also, the first 15 in line will win Goodcents swag bags, and all attendees will be entered into a raffle to win prizes including another chance at free subs for a year and Goodcents swag.

The new restaurant will also offer specials on combos and catering during the first month.

Jax and Chad Johnson, both Kansas City area natives and longtime fans of Goodcents who now live in Texas, are the franchise owners and area representatives. They have signed an agreement to develop 10 stores in the Houston area over 10 years.

“We are thrilled to share a taste of Kansas City with our neighbors in our new home. I moved away 14 years ago, and I still crave Goodcents’ turkey sub on wheat,” said Jax Johnson, who worked at Goodcents when she was in high school. “I have always loved Goodcents’ food and the smell of Goodcents’ trademark bread baking. No one makes a sandwich like Goodcents.”

Joe Bisogno, founder and CEO of Goodcents, said he was excited for the Johnsons and for the opportunity to grow the brand in Texas. “We are happy to welcome Jax and Chad to the Goodcents family and to celebrate this grand opening with them,” he said. “They say everything is bigger in Texas, and we look forward to announcing many more Texas-sized openings and successes in the future.”

Goodcents currently has 67 locations with dozens more in development and further expansion planned.