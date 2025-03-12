Goodcents will open its second Arkansas location in Bentonville on Thursday, March 13, at 2508 S. Walton Blvd. A grand opening celebration kicks off at 11 a.m., and the first person in line will win free subs for a year.

The first 50 people in line will have a chance to win a gift card valued at up to $100. The first 100 people in line will receive Goodcents swag such as a koozie, stickers, coupons, Pepsi sunglasses and a chance to enter a raffle. Raffle prizes include Goodcents hats, swag bags and another chance to win free subs for a year.

“We are so happy to bring Goodcents to Bentonville,” said franchise owner Jason Vore. “We’ve been talking about it and preparing for months, and we can’t wait to welcome our guests into the restaurant.”

Joe Bisogno, founder and CEO of Goodcents, said he was excited for the opportunity to grow the brand in Arkansas. “We’re thrilled to celebrate this grand opening with Jason and his team and we look forward to expanding Goodcents’ fan base in Arkansas,” he said.

Goodcents has deep roots in the Midwest and currently operates in 10 states.