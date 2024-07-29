Starting this week, Goodcents fans will be able to take advantage of a limited time offer for a sandwich combo or pasta value meal.

Goodcents’ value menu will debut July 31 and feature two meal offers:

$4.99 combo, which includes a signature or classic 4-inch sub with a bag of chips and a fountain drink

$5.99 meal, which includes a choice of the pasta and meatballs, chicken Alfredo, chicken parmesan or buffalo chicken pasta, and a drink

“Goodcents has always been known for selling great food at a great price,” said Joe Bisogno, founder and CEO of Goodcents. “Our customers expect quality and value from Goodcents, and we are committed to delivering both every day.”

Goodcents, which has deep roots in the Midwest, currently has 65 open locations with dozens more in development and expansion into new markets planned.