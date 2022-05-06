Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips to Open in Times Square

Gordon Ramsay North America announced that Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips is coming to New York City’s Times Square later this year. Located at 1500 Broadway Street, the restaurant will reside in the heart of Times Square, the United States’ most visited tourist destination with over 50 million visitors a year. Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips is thrilled to join the bustling restaurant scene at one of the busiest intersectionsin the world. The fast-casual, British-style eatery will feature Chef Ramsay’s modern take on traditional fish & chips. Made fresh with sustainable true cod and coated with custard powder batter for the perfect golden crisp, the fish is the restaurant’s standout menu item.

“Fish & chips was a staple for me growing up in the U.K., and I can’t wait to bring it to New York City. I love the vibrance, the energy of Times Square and the convergence of locals and visitors from around the world. There’s just no place like it!” says Ramsay.

In addition to fish & chips, the restaurant will serve signature specialties like fried shrimp, lobster, chicken, and the “Fishwich” – crispy, golden cod wrapped in warm naan bread. Sauces like Gordon’s Tartar, Curry & Mango, Sriracha Aioli, Southwest Ranch, Dijon Mayonnaise, and Cocktail accompany the dishes. The menu also includes a “Just Chips” section of “dirty” fries with a combination of toppings like jalapeño, chorizo, cotija cheese, red onion, chives, and parsley or truffle, parmesan cheese, chives, and parsley. The restaurant also serves two delicious shakes – Sticky Toffee Pudding and Biscoff.

“We are eager to expand Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips to New York City and Times Square. The restaurant holds strong ties to Chef Ramsay’s childhood and initial love for cooking, and we can’t wait to share that with New York,” says Norman Abdallah, CEO of Gordon Ramsay North America.

The brand’s energetic personality is accentuated in its design through strong colors and textures. Pops of vibrant red and blue throughout give this urban location a playful yet chic edge. Globular pendant lights and Union Jack flag elements will hang from the ceiling in a uniquely Gordon Ramsay fashion. The brand delivers a stylized experience distinguished by impactful design elements with this engaging space.