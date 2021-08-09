Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips Opens at ICON Park in Orlando

Chef Gordon Ramsay’s newest restaurant, Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips officially opens its doors today at ICON Park, the open-air entertainment destination located on International Drive. The fast-casual restaurant serves Chef Ramsay’s take on classic fish and chips, in addition to other dishes like fried shrimp, lobster, chicken, and his signature “Fishwich.” To accompany the dishes, sauces like Gordon’s Tartar, Curry & Mango, Sriracha Aioli, Southwest Ranch, Dijon Mayonnaise and Cocktail sauce are featured. The menu also includes a “Just Chips” section of “dirty” fries with a combination of toppings like jalapeño, chorizo, cotija cheese, red onion, chives and parsley or truffle, parmesan cheese, chives and parsley. The restaurant also serves two delicious shakes - Sticky Toffee Pudding and Biscoff.

“Fish & Chips was a real tradition for me growing up, so I’m excited to deliver that same nostalgia to all the local residents and tourists here in Orlando,” says Ramsay.

Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips’ first restaurant is located in Las Vegas at The LINQ Promenade, where the staff use 25,000 pounds of potatoes monthly to prepare their expertly textured chips. The ICON Park restaurant is Gordon Ramsay North America’s first in Florida. Its color scheme is reflective of the Union Jack; blue and red with industrial hardware touches. White subway tiles line the sleek kitchen space while an iconic red telephone box serves as the restaurant’s entrance and exit.

During grand opening previews the restaurant collected donations that will be given to its national charity partners, Make-A-Wish and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, as well as its local partner Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. The restaurant is excited to be part of the local community and eager to welcome Central Florida residents and visitors.

Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips ICON Park is open for lunch and dinner Sunday through Thursday from 11:00am to 11:00pm, and Friday through Saturday from 11:00am to 12:00am. No reservations required and service is first come, first serve.