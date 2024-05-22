GoTab, a leading provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions, unveiled seven new integrations within its expanding partner network. The integrations further the company’s mission to enable hospitality operators to streamline operations through seamless technology while also enhancing the guest experience.

“With the launch of the GoTab API Developer Portal just over two years ago, we’ve not only streamlined the connection process with GoTab but also provided a robust engine for growth to our customers. This enables them to broaden their operations effectively and affordably. Impressively, our users are able to harness the power of nearly all our integrations without incurring extra costs,” says Tim McLaughlin, CEO and Cofounder at GoTab.

GoTab’s new integrations consist of:

Mews – Mews, a specialized Property Management System (PMS) crafted for the hospitality industry, seamlessly integrates with GoTab to permit operators to set up a payment processor through Mews. Whether using QR codes or point-of-sale (POS) systems, the integration can effortlessly settle bills directly to a guest’s reservation within Mews, empowering guests and staff alike.

Tripleseat – Tripleseat brings the convenience of integrated payment processing to an array of establishments including restaurants, hotels, and other distinctive venues, allowing for effortless booking, management, and payment collection for events. This integration ensures a smooth transition of event deposits from Tripleseat directly to GoTab’s POS system, setting the stage for smooth event day operations.

Restaurant365 – GoTab’s integration with cloud-based restaurant management software, Restaurant365 (R365), further alleviates pain points for managers through a frictionless POS integration that provides real-time reporting and accounts payable automation. R365 pulls tab details, user roles, and ledger details from GoTab and then maps the sales accounts, revenue centers, product modifiers, and more, to the appropriate chart of accounts. In addition, the integration makes it easier than ever for operators to transfer punch-in/out records, creating an easy way to analyze scheduling and payroll information.

Schedulefly – The Schedulefly integration further streamlines operations for GoTab customers, offering access to GoTab’s full suite of restaurant commerce solutions while simplifying scheduling and employee management through Schedulefly’s unique labor management software.

Shopify – GoTab’s Shopify integration harmonizes inventory data across both platforms, with GoTab serving as the central repository. As items are purchased through Shopify, GoTab will automatically reduce inventory counts. Conversely, any refunds or cancellations processed in Shopify trigger an adjustment in the GoTab system, increasing inventory levels accordingly.

Webflow – GoTab’s integration with Webflow opens the door to bespoke marketing sites for partners, fully integrated with GoTab. This means any updates to products, categories, menus, or schedules made in GoTab will instantly reflect on the operator’s Webflow marketing site, creating a seamless and dynamic digital presence.

Shipday – The Shipday integration streamlines deliveries for operators, empowering them to cut costs and enhance customer satisfaction effortlessly by leveraging cutting-edge automation, precise location tracking, and instant SMS updates.